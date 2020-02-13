VFW to discuss meeting cancellation

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Members will discuss the winner of the Voice of Democracy representing the Post and the cancellation of the District 9 meeting due to weather. All officers are to attend.

First Auburn Senior Citizens meeting

AUBURN — The First Auburn Senior Citizens Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

A Valentine luncheon of finger rolls, chips, pickles, olives and special cupcakes will cost $6. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The group will have drawings for 50/50, pot of gold and attendance. Bingo will follow lunch. New members are welcome to attend a meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Senior Community Center. Dues are $5 a year.

Marcel Gagne to address Rotary

AUBURN — The speaker at a Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, will be Marcel Gagne, a business ownership conversion specialist with the Cooperative Development Institute. The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Gagne has an extensive background in workforce development and has worked in community and economic development for a decade with CEI, a nationally known organization.

Guests are welcome, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant. For more information, contact club president Celeste Yakawonis at [email protected], follow on Facebook or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

