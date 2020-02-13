URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Emma Davidson of Oxford, and Kelynn Laliberte of Norway have qualified for the fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Saint Michael’s

COLCHESTER, VT — Corban L. Ridlon of Casco, a graduate of Lake Region High School and a sophomore English major, has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College.

UMPI

PRESQUE ISLE — Reed Abbott Farrar of West Paris, has been named to the Highest Honors Dean’s List at the University of Maine at Presque Isle for the fall semester.

UMass

LOWELL, MA — David Long of South Paris, has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts

Lowell. Long, majoring in biology, was named to the Dean’s List at UMass Lowell for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.

