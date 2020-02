Local musician Emily T will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Emily loves to play and share music. Her acoustic set includes everything from Patsy Cline and Bill Withers to Johnny Cash and Ed Sheeran. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: