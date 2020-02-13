Pictured are Woody Hughes, potter, and Wade Kavanaugh, Co-owner of the Gem Theater. On February 1, an event to raise funds to support Bethel Area Arts & Music’s (BAAM) programming at the Gem Theater was held. Local artist/potter Woody Hughes created and donated 100 beautiful mugs for the event. Five local breweries: Steam Mill Brewing, Sunday River Brewing, Norway Brewing, Oxbow Brewing and Saco Brewing were present to showcase their beer, and those present had the privilege of listening to some fantastic music and enjoying delicious refreshments compliments of the Good Food Store. The custom beer mugs are still available at the Gem. For $65, a customer gets a mug and $1 off card to present for beer at the Gem over the next year. For those who are interested in the mugs, but not the beer, please e-mail [email protected] All proceeds benefit BAAM programming at the Gem. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles