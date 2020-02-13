The Maine Warden Service is looking for new team members who are dedicated to conserving Maine’s fish, wildlife and other natural resources, and protecting the people who enjoy them.

Informational sessions are available for those who wish to learn how to become a Maine game warden, how to prepare for the hiring process, meet current staff and ask questions. Those interested in attending an information session are encouraged to preregister as soon as possible.

Gray — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19; 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 29; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11; all meetings at MDIFW Gray office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

Farmington — 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

Additional meetings across the state will be posted at mainegamewarden.com/gethired. One-on-one meetings may be requested by emailing [email protected]aine.gov.

The next hiring process will begin in April.

