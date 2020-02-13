BELGRADE — Hammond Lumber Company (Hammond) announced today that it has been named the 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year. The company won the award based on its success in balancing customer service excellence and employee satisfaction, and the successful acquisition and integration of Ellsworth Building Supply (EBS) into the Hammond family.

“Our 800 employees deserve the full credit for this prestigious industry award. The acquisition was an ambitious undertaking and our employees’ hard work, dedication and perseverance created a successful outcome. I’m very honored that our company has been named ProSales Dealer of the Year,” said Mike Hammond, president/CEO of Hammond. “It is very humbling to me where we’re at today compared to what my grandparents, Skip & Verna Hammond, started from scratch back in 1953.”

ProSales praised Hammond for its successful unification of two corporate cultures and ERP business software system conversion.

EBS was a 10-location coastal Maine-based building materials retailer with 300 employees based out of Ellsworth. In March of the past year, Hammond converted the EBS locations from their former ERP business software to Hammond’s Epicor BisTrack system. Hammond also continues to lead the industry with their award-winning safety program.

Hammond has more than 800 employees (Hammond with 500 employees and EBS with 300 employees) at 21 locations across Maine, including Auburn, Bangor, Bar Harbor, Belfast, Belgrade, Blue Hill, Boothbay Harbor, Brunswick, Bucksport, Calais, Camden, Cherryfield, Ellsworth, Damariscotta, Fairfield, Farmington, Greenville, Machias, Portland, Rockland and Skowhegan.

Hammond has been a Maine-based, family-owned company since 1953 and recorded $251 million in sales revenue in 2019. The company is the largest LBM retailer in Maine and the 25th largest ProSales dealer in the country. Don Hammond, second generation and vice president of Hammond, has 53 years with the company and leads the lumber manufacturing operations, and his son, Mike Hammond, third generation and president/CEO of Hammond, with 34 years with the company, oversees all other aspects of the company. Mike Hammond’s daughter, Sadie, joined the company as a sales associate in 2019 after graduating from the University of Tennessee with a BS in business administration.

Hammond is listed as the third largest family-owned Maine business by Mainebiz magazine in 2019 (as ranked by the number of Maine employees).

The company is continually recognized nationally for its commitment to workplace safety, including receiving high honors from the Northeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association and National Safety Council. In 2019, the company earned NSC’s Industry Leader Award for the company’s safety practices at the sawmill and planer mill. Hammond has also been honored multiple times by the NSC for working one million consecutive man-hours without a lost-time injury.

To learn more about Hammond, visit www.hammondlumber.com.

