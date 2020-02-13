This delicious creamy pasta will make anyone a chickpea convert. I know this recipe calls for a cup of heavy cream, which is not all that healthy. Just make it once in a while and remember all the good the spinach and chickpeas are doing for you!

Creamy Pasta with Chickpeas and Spinach

Yield 4 servings

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil

1 (14-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons rosemary- fresh if available

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes (optional)

Black pepper

1 large shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

6-ounce baby spinach

12 ounces spaghetti or other pasta

½ cup finely grated Parmesan

Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. In a wide, deep skillet, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the chickpeas, rosemary and red pepper flakes, if using. Season generously with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chickpeas start to brown at their edges and pop, 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer about half the chickpeas to a bowl. Reserve for garnish. Reduce the heat to medium, add the shallots and garlic to the skillet, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are softened, about 3 minutes. Add the heavy cream and cook until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, stir in the spinach and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and reduce the heat to medium. Cook the pasta until a couple minutes short of the package instructions. Do not drain the pasta, but using tongs, transfer the pasta directly from the pot to the spinach and cream sauce. Add 1 cup pasta cooking water and the Parmesan, and cook over medium-high, stirring vigorously with the tongs, until the sauce is thickened and the noodles are al dente, about 2 minutes. Add a splash of pasta water to loosen sauce, if needed. Transfer to bowls, and top with reserved chickpeas, rosemary and black pepper. Serve immediately, with lemon.

