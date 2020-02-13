BETHEL — Dr. Daniel van Buren’s program on “What’s New in Heart Disease,” scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at the Bethel Congregational Church, was postponed to the snow date of Feb. 13.

Seniors in the Greater Bethel Area in need of a ride to this program may call the free “Neighbor-to-Neighbor Transportation Service” at 824-4444 three days in advance.

The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 890-7034.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles