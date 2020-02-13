BETHEL — Dr. Daniel van Buren’s program on “What’s New in Heart Disease,” scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at the Bethel Congregational Church, was postponed to the snow date of Feb. 13 due to the snowstorm.
Seniors in the Greater Bethel Area in need of a ride to this program may call the free “Neighbor-to-Neighbor Transportation Service” at 824-4444 three days in advance.
The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.
