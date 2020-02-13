DEAR SUN SPOTS: Several years ago the Community Little Theatre took over the old Edward Little High School on Academy Street. It was built in 1889 and the heating system is very outdated. In order to save CLT operating costs as well as cut carbon fuel use, we are attempting to update the ancient heating system. However, CLT is in need of more capital in order to complete the work. To help keep this Auburn landmark go to www.laclt.com/donate and click on the GoFundMe link.

— Jason, no town

ANSWER: CLT is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that puts so much effort and heart into its productions. They have some really fun productions—next up is “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Check out the website to see how to be involved by attending a board of directors meeting Feb. 24 and find out more about Community Day on March 15.

There is no reason to ever be bored in L/A. There’s always so much to do!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I live at Montello Heights and used to crochet hats and scarves for children. A woman named Brenda used to pick them up to distribute them to children in need. I have lost her contact information and I’m hoping Sun Spots can help me find her. I’d like to continue to crochet for her. Please contact me at 212-5903.

— Yvonne, Lewiston

ANSWER: I hope Brenda sees this and calls you right away. Meanwhile, keep crocheting! Readers, if you know Brenda or other organizations that can use these cozy items, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would you please reprint the phone number to make an appointment for the AARP free income tax preparation site? I saw your article and wrote the number down, but now I’m unable to find it.

— Sara, no town

ANSWER: Appointments may be made by calling 513-3170 and leaving a voicemail message. All ages are welcome and you don’t have to be an AARP member. AARP’s certified volunteer tax preparers are assisting low-to-moderate income tax filers three days per week at Sacred Heart Church at Minot and Western avenues in Auburn through April 4. The appointment spaces are filling up quickly so call ASAP.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I can relate to the lady who can’t find a decent old-fashioned egg beater! (Jan. 28 Sun Spots). Kudos to Rich for wanting to find one for his wife. My husband got mine at Mixed Up Cooking & Baking Supplies, 161 Main St. in South Farmington. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is 778-4616.

I love my egg beater. Happy popovers to you! I read Sun Spots and Dear Abby every morning without fail.

— Barb, Avon

ANSWER: Ever since this request came out, I’ve had a hankering for hot popovers with butter and homemade jam.

Rich, so many Sun Spotters want you to have your popovers! Please tell us what’s happening. Does your wife have the egg beater of her dreams? More importantly, are you getting a good healthy dose of popovers? All your fans want to know!

