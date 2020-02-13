100 Years Ago 1920

Scores of people—hundreds, perhaps – were held up fifteen minutes during the rush hour Thursday noon by a slow-moving freight train at Bates Street station. It made a lot of them late to work.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Miss Karen Zielinski of 98 Winter St, Auburn, has been appointed a Girl Scout field director, according to an announcement by Miss Barbara N. Powers, executive director of Kennebec Girl Scout Council. Miss Zielinski will work with adults in the Scout program in Farmington, Wilton, Skowhegan, Rangeley and Bath. A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she received her A.B. degree from Alverno College in Milwaukee and has done graduate work at both Alverno and the University of Wisconsin. She was formerly an elementary school teacher and has been an active Girl Scout volunteer, was counselor and assistant director at G.S. resident camps in both Maine and Wisconsin.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Rena Roy, daughter of Patricia Foisy of 47 Mason St., Lewiston, and Ray Roy of Jay, will be a contestant in the Miss Maine Teen USA Pageant, which will be held March 18 and 19 in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Tara Hotel in South Portland. Roy, who was selected as an entrant-at-large, will compete with girls from all over the state for the title of Miss Maine Teen USA, who will go to the Miss Teen USA Pageant to be televised by CBS in August. Roy attends Lewiston High School and has participated as a Holy Cross Squirts cheering squad coach. She is a member of the Life Teen Mass at Holy Family Church and attends the Barbizon School of Modeling.

