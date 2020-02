Rock dance band NO Guts NO Glory will play at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Band members – Mark Couturier, Rick Lewis, Mike O’nofrio and John Longinetti – play rock, classic rock, alternative and current. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

