MECHANIC FALLS — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to announce that it has received financial support from Northeast Bank. Representatives Rachel Edwards, Banking Center Manager and Amy Marden, Personal Banker, of the Poland Northeast Bank branch presented a check in the amount of $500.00 to the members of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Committee and Board of Directors at the Museum located at 272 Lewiston Rd in Mechanic Falls. “On behalf of the organization, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to Northeast Bank as a corporate supporter of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Ken Brooks of Athens, Maine, Chairman of the Board of the Hall of Fame and 2012 Inductee.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The Museum, established in 2008, is the only country music hall of fame (physical) museum east of Nashville. The 3000-square foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is an amazing showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of its 135 inductees from all over the State of Maine. The Museum is open year round by appointment by calling 207-654-2227 or 207-795-1119.

The 43rd Annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 17, 2020. New members will be honored and a lively concert showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and living legends will follow. For more information, follow The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Facebook or call 603-553-1973.

