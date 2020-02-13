LEWISTON – Linda L. Benson, 68, of Lewiston died Feb. 10, 2020 at home. She was born in Bloomfield, Conn.

She is survived by the love of her life Ron Tassè from Manchester. Conn., Glen Benedix and wife Julie from Turner, Elmer Benedix Jr. and wife Teresa from Waldoboro, Fred Benedix and companion LIsa from Litchfield, Corrie Bergeron and husband John from Lewiston, Brock Benedix and wife Christina from Lewiston, and Stephanie Hanna and husband Nick from Manchester, Conn.; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased parents Frederick Langtange and Flora Benson; and granddaughter Samantha Benedix.

We send a SPECIAL thanks to Beacon Hospice Care and Ashley Hafford for their help in caring for our mother. She loved to crochet, playing cards, yard saling with her best friend Cindy Dansker and being with her nephew Eddie. She worked as a C.N.A. and as a Domestic Violence counselor.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Corrie Bergeron

5 Johnson St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

