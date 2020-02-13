Feb. 13, 2019: The town of Skowhegan and the Main Street Skowhegan organization receive confirmation from Guinness World Records that their community set the world record for moose calling on June 9, 2018.

On that date, registered Maine guide Robert Lambert led 1,054 people in a thunderous moose call that lasted 30 seconds during the Skowhegan Moose Festival at the state fairgrounds.

There is no record of an actual moose responding to the call in any way.

Attended by about 6,000 people, the moose festival also was the setting of the state’s annual moose hunting permit lottery. Organizers drew 3,500 names of prospective hunters.

