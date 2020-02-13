TOPSHAM — The NFL may have wrapped up its season but for the Maine Mayhem, the state’s only professional women’s football team, preparations for 2020 are underway. Try-outs are finished. The team meets three times a week for practice and conditioning. The regular season opens in two months and the first home game will be Saturday, April 11 at Deering High School in Portland.

The team features female athletes from across the state, but is particularly well-represented by women from the Oxford Hills area. Local members include Kristianna Heaward, Morgan Miles and ErinKate Morrison of Oxford, Kelly Martel and Samantha Aspinall from South Paris, Angelina Sanchez-Dow of Hebron and Emily Brzycki of Poland.

The Maine Mayhem, part of the Women’s Football Alliance, was founded in 2016. It is the third team based in Maine, the first being the Maine Freeze which ran from 2000 to 2006. The second, the Maine Rebels, was part of the discontinued Independent Women’s Football League between 2004 to 2013. Many of the Rebels went on to join the Mayhem.

In its first year the Mayhem was invited to the IWFL Affiliate Bowl and became Affiliate Bowl Champions. In 2017 the team switched league affiliation to the Women’s Football Alliance, where it has twice advanced to the WFA’s playoffs. In 2017 the team traveled to Toledo, Ohio and in 2019 to Columbus, Indiana for post-season competitions.

Women’s professional football follows NCAA rules. Games feature 11 players on either side of the ball. Most players take snaps on both defense and offense. The season runs for 10 weeks: four away games, four home games and two bi-weeks. This year the Mayhem will split home game locations between Portland High School’s Fitzpatrick Stadium and Deering High School’s Memorial Stadium.

Oxford gals

While a number of the Mayhem date back to the Maine Rebels and a few as far back as the Maine Freeze, most players are new to the sport when they try out for the team. Heaward and Aspinall serve as two of the team’s longest-playing veterans.

“I never played football,” said Heaward. “Through high school I was always soccer, softball and basketball. I loved soccer because I could slide-tackle people. But once I started football I found I could tackle, which was even better than slide tackling. I started with the Maine Rebels, before joining the Mayhem.”

Heaward’s enthusiasm for the team and for football in Maine is infectious. In addition to the Mayhem she is raising two kids, works full time as a patient services representative and referees boys’ high school football games. And when asked how they came to play women’s football, many recruits point to Heaward.

Football was a major part of Aspinall’s life even before she began playing. The Mesquite, Nevada native moved to Maine 19 years ago. Her sons played football and she became friends with their coach, Wayne. The two fell in love and married and with a blended brood of eight kids they can just about field their own team.

“I’d heard about the Rebels and I told Wayne that I was thinking about trying out,” Aspinall said. “He said, ‘do it.’ He brought me to the practices and started helping out with the team where he could. Eventually he became one of our coaches. And when I joined the Mayhem I brought him with me here.”

“Kristi and Alicia [Jeffords, Mayhem president and team captain] convinced me to play football,” said ErinKate Morrison, an OHCHS teacher who is starting her second season with the team. “I’d always played sports – I was a field hockey goalie, competed in track, and I played basketball in college. I’ve always been able to utilize my size in sports. And the minute they saw me, they were like, I saw it in their eyes. I play tackle on both sides of the ball.

“I didn’t compete [in sports] much after college and I didn’t realize how much I’d missed the team camaraderie that I get with the Mayhem. When you’re held accountable to teammates and something larger than yourself, it’s incredible.”

Camaraderie is one of the main draws that keeps the women of the Mayhem playing.

“I love it about this team,” said Heaward. “I played on adult softball teams, things like that. They’re great but you won’t find anything like with football. We spend so much time together, practicing, game-time, traveling. The team becomes your second family.”

Rookie Angelina Sanchez-Dow of Hebron agrees. Sanchez-Dow had no idea that she’d find herself playing football. She had tagged along with a friend who was trying out and they both ended up on the team.

“I had never played in my life,” said Sanchez-Dow. “Being part of this team is so much fun. I absolutely fell in love with it.”

Sanchez-Dow unfortunately suffered a torn ACL early in pre-season. But it won’t stop her. She has not found out yet if her injury requires surgery but she is determined to stick with the team all season, going to every practice and game.

Kelly Martel of South Paris is the friend who convinced Sanchez-Dow to join the team. She in turn had been recruited to play this season by a rookie from last season. She has not been assigned a specific position yet but she discovered that she loves the game and is ready to play wherever coaches set her up.

“I went to a game to watch my friend Morgan [Miles] play,” said Martel. “I checked it out and she got me to go to try-outs and I just kept going with it.”

“When I tried out I thought I was gonna die,” laughed Miles, who lives in Oxford. “After just warming up, I thought ‘this sucks.’ But the team is very welcoming and supportive. They make you feel like a part of something special. Even though I’d always played sports, including ice hockey, the Mayhem camaraderie is special.

“Kristi had been asking me to play and I couldn’t until I had a job with a schedule that allowed it. I only played in the last two games my first season. I had dislocated my shoulder early on but I still learned so much.”

“You wake up in the morning covered in bruises, you can’t move. But you keep going,” said second-year player Brzycki of Poland. She convinced her sisters to play after she, too, was lured to the team by Miles. “I was recruited by Morgan. We were playing softball. The guy running the team was there and he said to Morgan, ‘You need football players, get her.’ It sounded interesting and I hadn’t tried it before.

“I joined and I got my two little sisters to come out too. It turned out I had a void and football has filled it. I didn’t even know. My sisters and I still talk about it. We were happy with life, we thought we were already stretched with our time. And now I can’t even imagine not playing. If you’ve grown up with competitive sports, you don’t even realize you’re missing it. It’s so rare to get it back. I feel lucky that we get to play in something that’s so much bigger than ourselves.”

All women trying out for the Mayhem go through four try-out sessions between September and December. While some may decide that football is not for them, Heaward said anyone who wants to play is welcomed; everyone is already an athlete and all can help the team in some way. The youngest player is 18 and several are in their mid-fifties.

The Mayhem’s current roster stands at 43; 10 of those are rookies and 15 are back for their second season. Their quarterback from 2019 has retired so one of the top priorities for team coaches is to develop a new one.

“We have a pretty in depth playbook,” said Heaward. “It’s a lot to learn to quarterback but we have one rookie showing a lot of promise, she’s really stepped up to the plate and picked up a lot. There are a couple other players coming along, too. Sam’s got experience under her belt so she’s helping out at the position. They’re trying to figure out our starter.

“We haven’t had a ton of turnover since last season, but at the same time it’s hard on your body. We all have careers and families. Our kids are playing sports. At times some may have to give it up, but then they return. Retiring doesn’t mean forever.”

Playing women’s professional football is not cheap. Players are responsible for field fees and their own equipment and uniforms, as well as travel to away games. The team is set up as a 501(c)(3) and relies on individual and corporate sponsors to cover expenses. Corporate sponsorship has five levels. Players solicit individual support from family and friends.

“On paper we seem crazy,” said Morrison, adding that she has been successful at the sponsorship game. “Last year I didn’t pay anything out of pocket. My school’s yearbook and athletic department gave me $500 for my airline ticket for the play-offs. I went to work Monday and said, ‘I’m going to Indiana Friday. I need a personal day and oh, I need $500 to get there.’ I got both.”

“The community really supports this team. Sponsorships here are huge,” said Heaward. “Of the areas players come from, Oxford Hills really comes together when it’s time to support its athletes. Even going back to high school, they still support us. 290 Main supports me every year. The dealerships, restaurants and stores. Since we’re 501(c)(3) they get to write it off, but we also thank them with plaques, tee shirts, things they can display in their business.

“People can choose players to support from our website’s roster page by ordering game tickets and merchandise. We call it ‘Money for Mayhem.’ In March we’ll run a special, you sponsor a player for $25 and you get two tickets and a tee shirt. We get a lot of individuals supporting the team.”

Game tickets for home games in Portland are $8. Kids under 12 get in for free. The schedule for the Maine Mayhem’s 2020 schedule can be found here: mainemayhemfootball.com/calendar.

