Meet Tigger. The wonderful thing about Tigger is that he is a wonderful cat.

Four year old Tigger has a particular talent. He likes to give kitty kisses. He surprises visitors when they are seated by giving them kisses on the head. Perhaps he is just trying to decide who is the sweetest.

Tigger is also a lover boy. When his head is rubbed he just melts. He will happily accept all the love he can get.

It seems to be all about the head for Tigger. He’s happy either giving or receiving love. The wonderful thing about Tigger is that he is ready to head over to your house to supply all the love you need.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

