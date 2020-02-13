Jeremy Chapman of Hebron rides his fat bike across a bridge over Lapham Brook at Lost Valley in Auburn while training Wednesday afternoon for a 100-plus mile ride he is planning for sometime this winter. His goal is to raise awareness for clean water in Maine and around the world. Combining his passion for the outdoors and technology with social and environmental causes, he hopes to bring more awareness to the fragile water supply not only in Maine but around the world while raising money for The Water Project located in Concord, New Hampshire. The ride will start in the Western Maine mountains and follow the water cycle to Portland’s Old Port District while livestreaming the journey on social media. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jeremy Chapman looks back at the trail he just rode Wednesday afternoon in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo