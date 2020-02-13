Charges

Lewiston

  • Erika Haines, 29, of 52 Connor Lane, Poland, on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 417 Main St.
  • Charles Gales, 29, of 8 Jordan Ave., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sabattus and Nichols streets.
  • Jonathan Burt, 28, of 14 Alexander St., Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:53 a.m. Thursday on Park Street.
  • Ryan Stone, 29, of 313 Bates St., on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 4 p.m. Thursday at that address.
  • Jacqueline Eaton, 62, of 39 Knox St., on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 6:18 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

  • Jasmyn Kerr, 18, of North Berwick, on a charge of assault, 6:27 p.m. Wednesday at 220 Turner St.
  • Benjamin Powell, 32, of 12 Boone Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Jamaura Woods, 30, of 4 Avery St., Lisbon Falls, on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear in court, 1:05 a.m. Thursday on Cook Street.
  • Christopher Saulnier, 36, of 225 Summer St., on a warrant charging theft and five counts of vehicle burglary, 4 p.m. Thursday at that address.
  • David Pike, 32, of Hope, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 5:08 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.

Androscoggin County

  • Edward Harris, 67, of 94 Robinson Hill Road, Oxford, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 6:21 p.m. Wednesday on Martin Street.

 

Accidents

Auburn

  • An SUV driven by Lorne M. Grondin, 16, of Jay, struck the back of a pickup truck driven by Benjamin G. MacDonald, 42, of Pownal, was MacDonald was stopped in traffic at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street near Emerson Chevy. Both vehicles, MacDonald’s 2018 Chevrolet and the 2013 Jeep, driven by Grondin and owned by Kristen Grondin, of Jay, were towed.
  • Amber J. Akers, 73, of Poland, lost control of her car and it went off the road, bounced over a curb and landed on a lawn at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday at King’s Road and Turner Street. Her 2009 Chevrolet was towed.

