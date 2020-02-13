The Portland International Jetport has been awarded $4.5 million to construct a 1,200-foot-long taxiway to provide access between two key runways. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program.
The grant was announced Thursday by Sen. Susan Collins’ office. The Republican said in a prepared statement that the funding comes from a $3.75 billion funding bill for U.S. airport improvements that was signed into law in December.
“As Maine’s largest airport, the Portland Jetport is an important gateway that connects our state to the rest of the world and supports economic growth and job creation,” she said in the statement. “This funding will allow the Portland Jetport to make improvements to their airfield, enhancing the safety and efficiency of operations and benefiting residents and visitors alike.”
