Even without natural snow for several weeks, Prime Time Ski Club members were pleasantly surprised that the ski conditions were as good as they have been and they give a lot of the credit to the amazing Sunday River groomers. As I am writing this, we are getting a major snowstorm so that should make the skiing even sweeter. But no matter what the conditions, accidents can happen. A friend’s ski accident last week has prompted me to once again use this column to stress a few ways that skiers can be prepared.

First of all, ski with others so if you fall, you’ll have help nearby. Also, carry a cell phone and have it accessible, either in a holder around your neck or in an easy-to-reach pocket. Add the phone number for ski patrol to your contacts, putting an “aa” in front of the name so it will be at the top of the contact list. Always carry identification while skiing. The low-tech way to identify yourself is to carry a handmade card that lists your name, address, phone number, an emergency contact, medical conditions, medications, allergies, health insurance and primary care physician contact information. Put this information card in a zip-lock sandwich bag in your ski jacket pocket. If you carry a cellphone, list an emergency contact in your phone’s contact list as “ICE” (In Case of Emergency), an acronym that most first responders are trained to look for. If you have an iPhone, there is an app called “Health” where you can list emergency information that can be accessed even if your phone requires a passcode.

If you drive to the mountain, it’s a good idea to identify your boot bag with a large luggage tag with you name and leave a note inside describing your car along with license number and car keys in case you are taken to a hospital by ambulance. So if you are looking for someone to ski with, either for fun or safety, come join ski club members at Peak Lodge weekdays at 10 a.m. and you’ll never ski alone.

