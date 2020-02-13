BETHEL—“Lyme Disease and Other Tick-borne Illness in Maine,” will be presented by Sarah Bly, Epidemiologist, on Thursday, March 5, from 4:30 to 6 pm at the Bethel Congregational Church, 32 Church Street, Bethel. Snow date is March 12. The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College.

With Lyme disease and other tick-borne illness on the rise in Maine, the To Your Health committee is pleased to have an expert on this topic present a program for the community. Bly is an infectious disease field epidemiologist with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, where she has been in this role for four years. She covers Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties.

Bly will highlight tick-borne illness and what can be done to prevent exposures. She will also discuss tick biology and ecology, “the how and why these pests do what they do where they do it.” According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s report for 2018, there were a total of 1404 cases of Lyme Disease reported in Maine, 47 of these cases were reported in Oxford County, and 2 in Bethel.

This program is sponsored as a community service by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College with the collaboration of Bethel Family Health Center and MSAD#44/Continuing Education. The public is invited, and admission is free. Light refreshments served. For more information, contact Linda McDonough at 207-522-4625.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: