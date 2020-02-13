To the Editor:

On Sunday, February 2, 70 fat tire cyclists gathered at Bethel Village Trails (BVT, a project of the Bethel-based non-profit organization Mahoosuc Pathways) at The Bethel Inn Resort for the third annual Snowmaggedon. The race took place on the Nordic ski trail system as well as some singletrack, with categories for long and short distances. Participants gathered at the Millbrook Tavern for lunch, awards and a raffle after the race.

Many volunteers and supporting businesses pitched in to make this event a success. A huge thank you to the following people who served as course monitors and helped with timing: Karen Anderson, Carlie Casey, Carole Duplessis, Dean Martin, Brian O’Neil, Toni St. Peter, Diana Petrakos, Jeff Sloan, David Walker, and Kyler Walker. Accurate timing was generously provided by Jim and Julia Reuter. Awards were designed, made, and donated to the event by Paul Haberstroh. Generous raffle items were donated by Barker Mountain Bikes, Bethel Beverage, The Bethel Inn Resort, Bethel Village Trails, Butcher Burger, Carter’s XC Ski Center, The Gem Theater, The Good Food Store, Mt. Abram, Smokin’ Good BBQ, Sudbury Inn, True North Adventureware, and Wahoo Fitness. Another thanks goes to BVT’s staff for working long hours to make this event possible: Andy Bartleet, Eric Boyle-Wight, Kurt Fisher, Gabe Perkins, Sara Sloan, Rosemary Trahan. Jeremy Nellis delivered course marking materials for the event. A huge thanks to Dave Hanscom and his crew from Bethel Rescue for spending their morning on standby at the event.

Thank you to The Bethel Inn Resort and their staff for providing space at the Millbrook Tavern for athletes as well as a fantastic lunch and race support. We are fortunate to be able to host events such as Snowmaggedon on the trails at Bethel Village Trails, many of which are located on private land. A huge thank you to Savage Corporation for allowing us use of their property. Many hours and much energy was donated by Don and Kristen Seib of Barker Mountain Bikes, the presenting sponsor. In addition to their time and resources, they also donated a tremendous amount of raffle prizes. We are indebted to them for all they’ve given to the event.

We’re looking forward to another couple of months of great fat biking–come and visit! For more information on Bethel Village Trails’ hours, rentals, trail conditions and events please visit our website: mahoosucpathways.org/Bethel-Village or call at 207-824-6276.

Sarah Weafer

Mahoosuc Pathways

Bethel

