PARIS — Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris resident Ronald Boutlier was honored to receive a medal commemorating his 50-year membership in fraternal organization, the Masons.

In a Jan. 30 ceremony at MVH South Paris, Right Worshipful Harry Clark and Worshipful Jacob D. Richards had the pleasure of presenting Boutlier with the medal. Right Worshipful Boutlier started his Masonic journal at Kemankeag Lodge 213 in 1969; he was Lodge Master from 1975-1977. After moving to the South Paris area and working his way through the ranks, he was named Master of Granite Lodge 182 in 1997. He was also District Deputy Grand Master of District 20 from 2002 to 2004.

“It struck RW Clark and I very dearly to see the amazing care he is getting and to watch RW Boutlier’s eyes light up when presented with the 50 year pin and medal,” Richards said.

