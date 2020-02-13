PARIS — This month’s topic is non-timber forest products and your Maine woods: possibilities and challenges.

Trees are not the only thing which can be harvested from nature! Non-timber forest products (NTFP) are traditionally used materials from the Maine woods. The Western Maine Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners (formerly SWOAM) invites you to join in on Thursday, February 20th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris to learn more about this fascinating topic. The school will be closed for vacation but the building will be open.

The program will be led by David Fuller, Agriculture and Non-Timber Forest Products Professional with the University of Maine. David works with farmers and other woodlot owners to realize income from non-timber forest products. Not sure what non-timber items are? These items range from fiber, foods, herbs and medicinals to Maine Woods icons such as walking sticks, along with ornamentals, resins and seeds. Learn what you can make or use from NTFP such as fiddleheads, spruce gum, birch bark, maple sap, balsam fir and more.

This will be an interesting, fun, fact-filled opportunity to learn about what’s in your neck of the woods that might just be marketable! The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. Contact Merle Ring at 207-743-5976 for more info.

