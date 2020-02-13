WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen voted last week to place a marijuana opt-in article on the ballot for a June 9 referendum.

Last month Sam Cote and Angela Bailey, who have been raising medical marijuana in recent years, asked for an article on the March town meeting warrant regarding opting in on adult use marijuana. With laws changing, they were concerned about their ability to continue to raise it. Cote also said that with the growing popularity and demand for adult use marijuana, the future of medical marijuana businesses may be in doubt. He said he would like to have the option eventually of going into the adult use marijuana business.

Currently, Woodstock ordinance bans adult use businesses but allows medical use. In 2016 Woodstock residents voted against legalizing marijuana. The vote was 362 yes to 408 no.

At last week’s selectmen’s meeting, a motion was initially made to put the article on the annual Town Meeting warrant, according to the unofficial minutes. But the argument was made that a larger number of voters would be able to vote if it was held on June primary day. Selectman Jeff Campbell then made a motion to put it on the June 9 ballot and Selectman Shawn Coffin seconded. The vote was two in favor with Selectman Ron Deegan abstaining, according to Town Manager Vern Maxfield. Maxfield said any new ordinance that could address the details of legalized marijuana would likely not be drawn up unless the opt-in is approved.

In other business at last week’s meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Kingston Brown attended to discuss the position of constable. If a constable is hired/appointed, the town would supply the training, supplies and tools. Brown said he would consider the offer, according to the minutes. Campbell said he was not in favor of hiring a constable due to liability and other related concerns. He said that as CEO Kingston can already enforce town ordinances.

Selectmen voted to remove the crumbling stonewall in front of the Veteran’s Monument, in front the library, and to build appropriate pillars/columns at the end of the sidewalk, after the MDOT Route 26 rehabilitation project in 2021.

The board also discussed an estimate for replacing the roof on the sand shed entrance and for adding a roll-up door, according to the minutes. The estimate was more than anticipated. After discussing the job, selectmen voted to replace the current roof with a gable roof at a cost not to exceed $15,000. The board decided not to add the door currently but to have the opening ready in order to possibly add it in the future.

Selectmen also worked further on the 2020 municipal budget and warrant.

