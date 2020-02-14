- David Giasson, 43, of Oxford, violating conditions of release, theft of services, 8 p.m. Wednesday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Teresa Hallock, 59, of Norway, operating while suspended, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Donald Ingerson, 26, of Bridgton, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Nicholas Jordan, 23, of Rumford, failure to appear, 12:24 p.m Wednesday at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.
- Willie Locklear, 34, of Rumford, violating protection from abuse order, 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Melanie Newell, 35, of Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, 10:17 p.m. Thursday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Amy Richards, 37, of Norway, violating conditions of release, 6:01 p.m. Wednesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Edward Sweda, 30, of Raymond, domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 1:21 a.m. Friday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
