LEWISTON – For Lewiston, Friday night was about playing a solid game and celebrating the seven seniors on the varsity roster.

Mission accomplished.

The Blue Devils (17-0) cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle Trail Blazers on senior night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

“Those guys gave everything they had,” Lewiston coach Jamie Belleau said of the Trail Blazers. “I thought in the first period we were a little slow moving the puck, I thought we got better as the game went on.”

Facing the top team in Class A, the odds were up against the Trail Blazers on Friday.

“You just tell the kids, you know what you are up against,” Trail Blazers coach Greg LeClair said. “You try to tailor the game plan to be a little more defensive, and maybe you block a lot of shots and steal a goal or two. We knew it was long odds, we are trying to build off of it.”

Lewiston senior Kurtis Pelletier had three goals and an assist, and fellow senior Ryan Pomerleau contributed two goals and two assists.

The Blue Devils struck first midway through the first period when Ryan Pomerleau scored a goal that was set up senior Ben St. Laurent and Pelletier.

The lead was quickly extended to 2-0 when Damon Bossie’s shot from the right point just sneaked in under the cross bar. Brock Bergeron and Michael Belleau earned assists on the goal.

Pelletier extended the lead in the final two minutes with a power play goal off a deflected a Pomerleau shot. Senior Drew St. Hilaire notched the secondary assist.

Pomerleau fed the puck to Pelletier in the high slot, and Pelletier extended the lead to 4-0 at the 4:29 mark.

Pelletier and Pomerleau usually have a good sense of where to find each other.

“I couldn’t have done that one without Ryan Pomerleau,” Pelletier said. “(Pomerleau and I) set each other up. The green line — me, Ben St. Laurent and Pomerleau — we know how to connect, we have been playing together since we were little and we know where each other are.”

Lewiston added a pair of scores in the first 68 seconds of the third period. Brock Bergeron made a nice deke and slid the puck past Trail Blazers goalie Porter Krause (17 saves), and then Pomerleau tallied his second goal of the net.

Isaac White made 18 saves in relief for the Trail Blazers (4-13).

Senior Sam Laroche and Kurtis Pelletier scored unassisted goals for the Blue Devils while the teams were skating 4-on-4 to stretch the lead to 8-0 in the middle of the third period.

Keegan McLaughlin made five saves for the Blue Devil.

