FARMINGTON — Terion Moss led a balanced attack as the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team cruised to a 71-47 win over Husson on Friday.

Moss scored 15 points for the Beavers. Bill Ruby added 12 points and Amir Moss added 10.

Scott Lewis topped the Eagles with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

WILLIAMS 63, BATES 51: Matt Karpowicz had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Ephs (12-11, 5-4 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (11-12, 3-6) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Henry Feinberg added 13 points and eight rebounds for Williams, which held Bates to 31.1 percent shooting.

Stephon Baxter led Bates with 13 points. Jeff Spellman posted 12 points and six rebounds, while Omar Sarr blocked five shots and pulled down 17 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLIAMS 84, BATES 81, OT: Meghan Graff scored a school-record 45 points for the Bobcats (12-10, 3-6 NESCAC), but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Ephs’ (16-6, 5-3) balanced offense in an overtime loss in Lewiston.

Six players scored in double figures for Williams, led by Maggie Meehan with 22 points, to go along with eight assists. Mikaela Topper added 15 points and five rebounds. Emily Chang scored 12 points.

Graff made 13 free throws and six 3-pointers. Ariana Dalia added 10 points and eight rebounds for Bates.

MEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 3, MAINE 2: Ben Freeman broke a tie at 10:39 of the third period and lifted the Huskies (12-12-4, 9-7-2 Hockey East) over the Black Bears (15-10-4, 9-8-2) in Orono.

Freeman also assisted on first-period goals by Jake Flynn and Alexander Payusov that gave UConn a 2-0 lead. Tomas Vamacka made 24 saves in goal for the Huskies.

Tim Doherty and Samuel Rennaker scored for Maine, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 33 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON COLLEGE 3, MAINE 2 (OT): Delaney Belinskas scored her second goal of the game in overtime to lift the Eagles (16-12-3, 14-9-2 Hockey East) past the Black Bears (12-13-7, 8-11-6) in Orono.

Ida Kuoppala and Liga Miljone assisted Ella MacLean’s goal for Maine at 5:02 in the first period. Kuoppala tied the game at 15:29 in the middle period. Goaltender Carly Jackson made 38 saves.

Maegan Bernes netted BC’s first goal at 18:25 in the opening period before Belinskas scored at 6:12 of the second period.

