Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
February 18, 2020 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o January 21
o February 6
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
10:00 Public Comment
10:30 Department Heads
11:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Discuss Civil Fees
• Jail Updates
• Authorize Posting of Part-Time Corrections Positions
12:15 Lunch Recess
12:45 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
1:15 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Accept Resignation of Sheriff’s Deputy
• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time Dispatcher
• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time Maintenance Worker
• Review Administrative Procedure re Promotions
2:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Review Proposed Contract with Workgroup Technology for Additional IT Support
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
