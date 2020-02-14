Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

February 18, 2020 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o January 21

o February 6

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)

10:00 Public Comment

10:30 Department Heads

11:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Discuss Civil Fees

• Jail Updates

• Authorize Posting of Part-Time Corrections Positions

12:15 Lunch Recess

12:45 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

1:15 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Accept Resignation of Sheriff’s Deputy

• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time Dispatcher

• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time Maintenance Worker

• Review Administrative Procedure re Promotions

2:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Review Proposed Contract with Workgroup Technology for Additional IT Support

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

