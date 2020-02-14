FRANKLIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FEBRUARY 18, 2020 10:00 A.M.

APPOINTMENTS:

10:00 A.M. Detention Center, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Bid Award Discussion

10:15 A.M. EMA Director Tim Hardy, Mosher Hill Tower Repair Costs and Pest Control Contract

10:20 A.M. Acting Communication Director Amanda Simoneau, Promotion at Communications Center, Consideration of Teamsters Contract Extension, Work Station Quote and Communication Center Update

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Clerk’s Report

2. Treasurer’s Report

3. Sheriff’s Office, Donation of Tasers to Wilton P.D.

4. TIF Education Application Recommendations

5. TDS Request: Placement of H-Unit in Public Right of Way

OLD BUSINESS:

1. U.T. Tax Assessment Revision

MISCELLANEOUS:

WARRANTS:

