FRANKLIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FEBRUARY 18, 2020   10:00 A.M. 

APPOINTMENTS:

 10:00 A.M. Detention Center, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Bid Award Discussion

10:15 A.M.  EMA Director Tim Hardy, Mosher Hill Tower Repair Costs and Pest Control Contract

10:20 A.M.  Acting Communication Director Amanda Simoneau, Promotion at Communications Center, Consideration of Teamsters Contract Extension, Work Station Quote and Communication Center Update

NEW BUSINESS:

 1.  Clerk’s Report

2.  Treasurer’s Report

3.  Sheriff’s Office, Donation of Tasers to Wilton P.D.

4.  TIF Education Application Recommendations

5.  TDS Request: Placement of H-Unit in Public Right of Way

OLD BUSINESS: 

 1.  U.T. Tax Assessment Revision

 MISCELLANEOUS:

WARRANTS:  

