FRANKLIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 10:00 A.M.
APPOINTMENTS:
10:00 A.M. Detention Center, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Bid Award Discussion
10:15 A.M. EMA Director Tim Hardy, Mosher Hill Tower Repair Costs and Pest Control Contract
10:20 A.M. Acting Communication Director Amanda Simoneau, Promotion at Communications Center, Consideration of Teamsters Contract Extension, Work Station Quote and Communication Center Update
NEW BUSINESS:
1. Clerk’s Report
2. Treasurer’s Report
3. Sheriff’s Office, Donation of Tasers to Wilton P.D.
4. TIF Education Application Recommendations
5. TDS Request: Placement of H-Unit in Public Right of Way
OLD BUSINESS:
1. U.T. Tax Assessment Revision
MISCELLANEOUS:
WARRANTS:
