DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone have a reclining chair that goes to a standing position? My friend is 89 years old and sits in her wheelchair all day. If anyone has a reclining chair they don’t need any more or would like to sell for a reasonable price, as she is on a fixed income, please call Joann after 5 p.m. at 562-7359. Thank you so much.

— Lawrence, Peru

ANSWER: What a good friend you are to offer to help this dear lady. If your friend receives Medicaid insurance, the chair may be covered in total or in part, if it is proved to be medically necessary. Medicare Part B may cover the cost of the actual lift mechanism, which is between $170 and $250.

If you haven’t already, check the woman’s insurance plan. Does she have a case manager or primary doctor who may know where she can find resources to make her more comfortable?

Another place to check is SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Way in Lewiston. They are the Aging and Disability Resource Center for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties and will help find answers for you. Call 795-4010. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Another thought is to look on Craig’s List at www.craigslist.com. Please let us know when you meet with success!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find Del Monte Sloppy Joe mix in the can? Google says it’s at Walmart or Dollar General but neither store has it. Amazon has it for $3 a can, but that is too much. Does anyone know where I can find it?

— Mary, Lewiston

ANSWER: I have seen Del Monte Sloppy Joe Sauce at Dollar Tree at Cooks Corner in Brunswick so you may have to shop around at other Dollar Trees closer to home. It also looks like BJ’s Wholesale Club has it.

Now let me make a suggestion. This product that you’re looking for may be convenient, but it has nearly 550 mg. of sodium. That being said, I’d like to share this recipe with you. It really is easy, economical, and healthier. I made this for my family for years and they loved it. Consider giving these Sloppy Joes a try and offer your opinion!

Homemade Sloppy Joes: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook 1 pound lean ground beef and 1 diced onion together, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned and cooked through. Drain excess fat from skillet and return to heat.

Add 1 diced green or colored bell pepper, 2 diced ribs celery, 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce, 1 6-ounce can tomato paste, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 4 cloves of minced garlic, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ground mustard, and ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes.

Stir to combine and bring to a simmer then reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 15 to 30 minutes. Cooking time depends on how soft you want the vegetables. Serve hot on toasted hamburger buns. Makes 6 servings.

