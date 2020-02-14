Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies:
Week of February 5.
WILTON — Teams: Bowling Belles 95-65; Just 1 More 93-67
Willett-Glo 92-68; Wreckin Balls 82-78
Mines in the Gutter 77-83; Living on a Spare 76-84
Designs by Darlene 75-85; Spare Change 50-110
High Games; Kay Seefeldt 184; Lynn Chellis 181
Cecile Willett 170; Kelly Couture 161
Natasha Richard 154; Heather Malone 146;
Melissa Malone 146; Vicky Kinsey 143
Michelle Young 143;
High Series: Kay Seefeldt 531; Lynn Chellis 503
Melissa Malone 423; Cecile Willett 422
Kelly Couture 419; Vicky Kinsey 419
Nicole Edmunds 402; Heather Malone 384
Michelle Young 382
Meadow Lanes Tuesday Night Mixed League
WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 4
Mens High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 215; Frank Cushman 204; Mike Crandall 199
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 567; Frank Cushman 535; Wayne Doyon 532
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 265; Skip Johnson 247; Stephen Adams & Ryan Cushman 245
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 718; Stephen Adams 657, Skip Johnson 631
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 189; Cathy Walton 174; Stephanie Millay 135
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 523; Cathy Walton 454; Stephanie Millay 355
Women’s High Game handicap: Mary Drinkwater & Cathy Walton 233, Stephanie Millay 228, Peggy Needham 218
Women’s High Series handicap: Mary Drinkwater 643; Stephanie Millay 634, Cathy Walton 631
