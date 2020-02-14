Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies:

Week of February 5.

WILTON — Teams: Bowling Belles 95-65; Just 1 More 93-67

Willett-Glo 92-68;   Wreckin Balls 82-78

Mines in the Gutter 77-83;  Living on a Spare 76-84

Designs by Darlene 75-85;  Spare Change 50-110

High Games; Kay Seefeldt 184; Lynn Chellis 181

Cecile Willett 170;  Kelly Couture 161

Natasha Richard 154; Heather Malone 146;

Melissa Malone 146; Vicky Kinsey 143

Michelle Young 143;

High Series: Kay Seefeldt 531;  Lynn Chellis 503

Melissa Malone 423;  Cecile Willett 422

Kelly Couture 419;  Vicky Kinsey 419

Nicole Edmunds 402;  Heather Malone 384

Michelle Young 382

Meadow Lanes Tuesday Night Mixed League

WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 4

Mens High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 215; Frank Cushman 204; Mike Crandall 199

Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 567; Frank Cushman 535; Wayne Doyon 532

Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 265; Skip Johnson 247; Stephen Adams  & Ryan Cushman 245

Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 718; Stephen Adams 657, Skip Johnson 631

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 189; Cathy Walton 174; Stephanie Millay 135

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 523; Cathy Walton 454; Stephanie Millay 355

Women’s High Game handicap: Mary Drinkwater & Cathy Walton  233, Stephanie Millay 228, Peggy Needham 218

Women’s High Series handicap: Mary Drinkwater 643; Stephanie Millay 634, Cathy Walton 631

