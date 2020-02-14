TURNER — SAD 52 directors are mulling over how, if and when to pay for an estimated $2.7 million in recommended field improvements and $1.6 million in wastewater treatment plant improvements.

Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said the board has been gathering information for almost a year on several large projects.

“Like many districts in Maine, we have deferred maintenance as the board has had to make tough decisions between educational needs impacting students in the classroom and maintaining our facilities,” she said.

Wright-Pierce Engineering gave the board proposals on the field work and wastewater treatment plant at its meeting Thursday night.

Brandt said the district’s wastewater treatment plant was built in 1967 and serves all the schools, which is “somewhat uncommon.”

“It’s time to look at a renovation or probably a rebuild at some point soon,” she said. “They’ve been doing testing to see where we could put a new system, what that would look like for underground piping, all those kinds of things.”

The district pursued state funding for the project but wasn’t successful. It’ll apply for another grant this fall that could cover some of the costs.

The field project includes the high school football, field hockey and baseball fields with work that could include irrigation and renovation.

“It could be that there are areas that are wet, it could be because of freezing and thawing over time, you can get some dips in the field,” Brandt said. “At this point we’re using them and we address anything that might be a safety concern right away. In general, they’re going to need some big renovations.”

There’s work still to do in drawing up a priority list, she said, “how we might want to make a plan over the next several years, potentially, to start addressing (conditions).”

In other actions Thursday:

• The board made 18 non-instructional appointments, including eight for adult education enrichment instructors and a districtwide bus driver.

• Leeds Central School received state revolving renovation funds for work on air quality and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. The grant is for $322,000 and district’s cost is $181,000, Brandt said. The district has until the end of the month to accept the funding and commit to the project.

• After an executive session, the board voted to set Brandt’s salary for the next year, starting in July 1. The $132,636 in wages is a 3.5% raise over the current year. She’s been with the district since 2016 but is in year one of a five year-contract.

