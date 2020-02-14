Dash and Cleo and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

Dash, 2 ½ years old, male, Walker Hound – Hello, I’m Dash. I am a super sweet and typical hound. I’m very strong and quite vocal. I don’t really like cats, I show aggression toward them. Let’s schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs. Because of my size and strength, I would be a good fit for a family with older children.

Cleo, 1 to 3 years, Female—Hi, I’m Cleo. I’m a very shy girl who prefers the company of social cats over people. I’m looking for a quiet home where I could adjust to people. Please come meet me and Dash at the shelter!

