The Maine Gladiator Mite Red hockey team gathers prior to the opening game of the 48th annual Lions Tournament at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn on Friday. Mite Red faced Mite Orange on the first day of the four-day tournament. Opening ceremonies for the longest running youth hockey tournament in the United States will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Four championship games for different ages will be held Monday, the first day of school vacation. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lincoln Latuscha, 6, of Lewiston shoots on Maine Gladiator Mite Red goalie Keller Boyce during the opening game of the 48th annual Lions Tournament at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn on Friday. Mite Red faced Mite Orange on the first day of the four-day tournament. Opening ceremonies for the longest running youth hockey tournament in the United States will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Four championship games for different ages will be held Monday, the first day of school vacation. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Haley Stretton, 7, of Greene gets help from her father, Kyle Stretton, prior to the opening hockey game of the 48th annual Lions Tournament at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn on Friday. Stretton plays for the Maine Gladiator Mite Orange team, who faced Mite Red on the first day of the four-day tournament. Opening ceremonies for the longest running youth hockey tournament in the United States will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Four championship games for different ages will be held Monday, the first day of school vacation. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Maine Gladiator Mite Orange goalie Keegan Hudson, 8, of Topsham gets ready for his game against Mite Red on Friday at the 48th annual Lions Tournament at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Liam Burnham, 7, of Sabattus waits for his turn on the ice from the Maine Gladiator Mite Orange bench Friday at the 48th annual Lions Tournament at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal