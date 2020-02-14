FRYEBURG — A leaking gas tank on a pickup truck sparked a fire at a garage at 109 Oxford St. on Thursday evening.
Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne said a man working on the vehicle was not hurt and there was only minor smoke damage to the garage. He declined to identify the mechanic or the owners of the garage.
Arriving at the home a few minutes after the 6:43 p.m. call, Dufresne said he used a fire extinguisher to keep the flames from spreading until a fire engine arrived about a minute later.
“There was some damage to the vehicle,” the chief said. “I would say the vehicle was not totaled. It’s probably repairable.” It was not insured, he said.
