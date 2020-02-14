Charges
Lewiston
- Peter Fuller, 26, of 126 Dow Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay restitution, 11:07 p.m. Thursday at 48 Lemaire Ave.
- Karie Lessard, 27, of 155 Pine St., on a charge of theft, 9:05 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Zachary Haines, 28, of 230 Bartlett St., on warrants charging failure to pay restitution, 11:05 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
Androscoggin County
- Nicholas Riley, 32, of 4 Herrick Ave., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:58 p.m. Thursday on Elm Street.
Accidents
Auburn
- An unknown vehicle struck a car owned by Debra A. Labrie, 60, of Wales, while it was parked at 4:31 p.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking lot. The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene. Damage to Labrie’s 2007 Subaru was listed as functional.
