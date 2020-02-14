BATCHELDERS GRANT – Rescuers from several agencies were trying to reach a snowmobiler Friday night who reportedly lost control of his sled and crashed into a tree off Route 113.

Paramedics from Bethel Rescue and the Gilead Fire Department were called out shortly after 6 p.m. when the crash was first reported. They were being joined at the scene by game wardens and deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash scene was described as the Gilead end of Batchelder’s Grant, an unorganized township on the New Hampshire border southwest of Bethel.

The rescue operation was still underway about 8 p.m. No further information was available.

