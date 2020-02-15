Matt Miles beat Foxcroft Academy’s Rico Ayala 6-5 in the 126-pound class for a state title and helped Mountain Valley finish in sixth with 64 points in the Class B state wrestling tournament in Fryeburg on Saturday.

Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Cameron Bourget also collected a state championship in the 182-pound class, beating Belfast’s Brian White, 9-4. Lisbon/Oak Hill finished right behind Mountain Valley, in seventh with 59 points.

Three first-place showings helped Wells tip the balance in the Class B state wrestling championship in Sanford on Saturday. The Warriors garnered 130 points to secure the Class B title. Griffin Brickett (106), Danny Marquis (113) and Jonah Potter (195) won title matches for Wells.

Mountain Valley had other fine showings during the meet. Evrit Roy (152) and Anthony Mazza (160) each turned in second-place performances, and Nate Leclair (113) finished fourth.

Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Jack Tibbetts (132) and Daniel Bolton (170) each came in second, and Dirigo’s Colton Carlow (285) was also a runner-up.

