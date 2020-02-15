As a longtime union member, I know that a having a union contract guarantees that my wages and benefits are enough to provide a good life for my family.

Congressman Jared Golden understands that having strong unions benefits all workers. I’m proud that my congressman led the way to make sure that the Protecting the Right to Organize Act came up for a vote in Congress and passed with bi-partisan support.

The rules are stacked against workers trying to join or form a union. The PRO Act stiffens the penalties against employers who break the law while protecting the rights of workers trying to make a better life for themselves.

It is time for workers to enjoy the benefits of an expanding economy instead of letting all the riches flow to the corporations. Thanks to Congressman Golden’s leadership, the PRO Act will help to strengthen unions and benefit all workers in Maine.

Julie Goodell, Minot

