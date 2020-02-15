The Twin City Thunder let a four-goal lead slip in the third period as the Boston Bandits came from behind with five goals in the final period to win 5-4 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as part of the South Shore Kings Presidents Day Showcase.

“We were in control for the majority of the game, and going to the third period with the lead, one of the things we talked about was being disciplined,” Thunder coach Doug Friedman said. “We took a five-minute (major) penalty for boarding that really started the landslide for the third period for us. Our penalty kill didn’t get it done, either. Overall, we made some bad mistakes.”

Thunder forward Mathieu Lapierre drew the boarding period midway through the third period.

Prior to the major, with the Bandits trailing 4-0, Kyle Mandleur started the comeback with a goal two minutes into the third.

Anthony Sciucco, who had an assist on the first goal cut, scored one of his won to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Artjoms Koppass put the Bandits within one with the first power play goal on Lapierre’s penalty.

Boston’s Billy Hefferle later tied the game and then added the game-winner. His two clutch goals were scored 63 seconds apart. The game-tying goal was also on the major.

Jaxon Mase had an assist on each of Hefferle’s goals.

The game started with Jeromey Rancourt giving the Thunder a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Twin City scored again early in the second period when Daniels Murnicks found the back of the net on a power play. Zach Desmarais and Oliver Ross, who had an assist on Rancourt’s goal, had helpers on Murnicks’ tally.

Rancourt stretched the lead out to 3-0 with a shorthanded goal with three-plus minutes remaining in the second.

“We had a nice shorthanded goal; we haven’t had a shorthanded goal in a while,” Friedman said. “Great play by Jeromey, a great finish. We got a power play on top of it, as he was hooked on the breakaway. That started us rolling a little bit of getting the puck in the back of the net.”

Andrew Kurapov scored in the final minute of the second on the man advantage for a 4-0 lead.

Bandits goalie Connor McAnanama made 15 saves in the victory, while Alexander Kozic made 12 saves for the Thunder.

The Thunder close out the showcase against the South Shore Kings on Sunday at 12:40 p.m.

“In a situation like this, we are playing multiple games back-to-back — listen, it was wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but obviously we didn’t deserve to win that game,” Friedman said. “Again, shorten your memory as we got to move on tomorrow and be ready to play.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: