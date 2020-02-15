We have been through a very trying time in our government lately. In my opinion, President Trump has managed to convince the Republican Party to simply go along with him. That, to me, is very unhealthy.

We need to bring back the art of compromise. We need to consider both parties’ creative gifts in order to have a country for the people and by the people.

For our country’s good, we need to remember that all people are equal and important.

We need to start looking at what is actually happening in America and all over the world.

We need to reduce the amount of money we spend on warfare and start to use the valuable resources to take care of people. People are working harder and harder and having less and less. There is something very wrong with that picture.

During the next election, we all have the responsibility to study the candidate carefully and vote for the most caring, loving person who has a history of doing the most for people.

The time has come for good people to be involved. We need a person to encourage people to work together and be motivated to do the right thing.

Both parties need to be open to heal and improve the way they relate to each other.

What is the point of having a Bill of Rights if they are only words on paper?

Lou Giard, Turner

