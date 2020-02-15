NORWAY – Elizabeth M. Preble, 91, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020 at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on Feb. 13, 1928 to Cecil L. and Florence (Little) Moore in Norway. She graduated from Norway High School in 1946.

She worked for New England Telephone as well as a receptionist at Stephens Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Norway Country Club and the Second Congregational Church. Betty loved playing golf, was an avid reader and storyteller, and overflowed with kindness to all that knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Steve Butters and partner Paula, Edward Butters and wife Nita, David Preble and wife Becky, and Jeff Preble and wife Joanne; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Donald Butters and husbands, Arthur Butters and Donald Preble.

Graveside services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

