JAY – Janet R. Lucarelli, 86, of Jay, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side as she made her way to be reunited with her loving daughters, granddaughter, husband, and family who went before her. She was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Farmington, a daughter of James and Doris (Sands) Reed and was a graduate of Wilton Academy where she was a majorette; an accomplishment that she was very proud of and excelled at.

She was employed for many years at GH Bass and Co. in Wilton where she was the most remarkable shoe maker around! She was so good, in fact, that when she told them she could no longer work at their facility because of her obligations at home, which consisted of being at home to raise her children and helping run their own home businesses, they brought a shoe stitching machine right to her home. They made deliveries and pick-ups to and from her home. She produced more quality shoes from home on her own time than most people that worked at the shoe shop!

She was never mediocre at anything she did. She was extraordinary in all endeavors, whether it be any number of the thousands of her fabulous crafts, knitted, or crocheted sweaters and blankets, hand sewn clothing for herself, children, and family, dolls, doll clothes, and so much more. She loved to farm, grow a vegetable and flower garden, cook, hunt, travel, visit with family and friends, and her all-time favorite past time was to go to the Casino! Janet was the sweetest and classiest lady there ever has been. She touched all of our lives in some special way, and you never forgot her once you met her.

She is survived by her son, Robbie Lucarelli and fiance` Rebecca Gregoire of Lakeview Plt; grandchildren, Jason and Eliza Lucarelli, Rhonda Lucarelli, Branden Lucarelli and fiance` Rachel Austin, and Jody Welch; great-grandchildren, Alec, Dominic, Zachary, Jameson, Benjamin, Megan, Devin, and Taylor.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings, three sisters, Anita, Constance, and Peggy, one brother, Jerry; loving daughters, Linda and Sondra; cherished granddaughter Jenny, and husband, Olindo “Dedo” Lucarelli.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their excellent service and care. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Public graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Birchland Cemetery, Rte. 17, North Jay.

Memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

The family suggests that memorial donations be considered in her memory to

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or ahch.org

