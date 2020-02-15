LEWISTON — Jackson Vercellono had a hat trick and an assist as the L/A Nordiques defeated the New England Knights 9-4 at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

One of Vercellono’s goals was a penalty shot.

Joe Clark added two goals and Connor Kennedy had a goal and four assists for the Nordiques. Sam Frechette contributed a goal and an assist, and Will Fletcher and Michael Keller each scored once. L/A goalie Jason St. Pierre stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced.

Max Burum and Martin Dlugolinsky each had two goals for the Knights, and goalie Zach Roncarati made 40 saves.

USPHL Premier

Skipjacks HC 5, Twin City Thunder 0

Christos Caminis tallied a goal and an assist to help the Skipjacks Hockey Club to a win over the Twin City Thunder’s Premier taem at the South Shore Kings Presidents Cup Showcase in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Trent Harsma, Armen Arabyan, Jack Donovan and Julien Randolph also scored for Skipjacks. Trevor Brown had three assists, and Kurt Kroeper recorded two helpers.

Skipjackas goalie Matt Kastein made 17 saves for the shutout.

Esa Maki made 25 saves for the Thunder in the losing effort.

