ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lewiston native Isaiah Harris placed second in the men’s 800-meter final at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Harris, who runs professionally for Nike, finished the 800 in 1 minute, 47.16 seconds. Adidas runner Bryce Hoppel placed first with a time of 1:46.67.

Casco native Kate Hall finished second in the women’s long jump. Hall’s best jump of 21 feet, 11.5 inches was second to only Quanesha Burks, who won with a jump of 22-02.25.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 1, CONNECTICUT 0, OT: After having an apparent go-ahead goal waved off late in the third period, Mitchell Fossier scored in overtime to give the Black Bears (15-10-4, 9-8-2 Hockey East) a win over the Huskies (12-12-4, 9-7-2) in Orono.

Tim Doherty and JD Greenway assisted on the game-winner. Jeremy Swayman made 41 saves for Maine.

Tomas Vomaka recorded 25 saves in net for UConn.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, BOSTON COLLEGE 1, OT: Tereza Vanisova scored in overtime to lift the Black Bears (14-13-7, 10-11-6 HEAW) past the Eagles (16-14-3, 14-11-2) in Orono.

UMaine took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Ida Kuoppala scored off assists from Maddie Giordano and Daria Tereshkina. Boston College tied it in the third when Kelly Browne scored a goal set up by Caroline DiFiore and Hannah Bilka.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 90, MIDDLEBURY 87: Nick Gilpin hit a tie-breaking, game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Bobcats (12-12, 4-6 NESCAC) knocked off the Panthers (20-4, 6-4) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Gilpin finished with 28 points, including 6-of-8 from behind the arc, while Jeff Spellman added 24 points and Omar Sarr had 17 for Bates College.

Tommy Eastman led Middlebury with 28 points.

UMF 80, MAINE MARITIME 73: The Beavers (20-4, 12-1 NAC) reached 20-win milestone by outscoring the Mariners (4-20, 2-11) by seven points in the second half in Castine.

After the teams were tied 33-33 at halftime, the University of Maine at Farmington scored 47 second-half points to Maine Maritime’s 40.

UMF’s Riley Robinson scored a game-high 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assist. Terion Moss added 20 points in the win.

Nicholas DePastsy led the Mariners with 22 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 71, MIDDLEBURY 67, OT: Julia Middlebrooks hit a jumper with 47 seconds left in overtime and the Bobcats (13-11, 4-6 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (12-12, 1-9) in Lewiston.

Mia Roy scored 19 points to lead Bates. One day after scoring a program-record 45 points, Meghan Graff added 18, while Middlebrooks finished with 11.

Maya Davis had 26 points for Middlebury.

MAINE 65, ALBANY 44: Dor Saar knocked down a jumper with 3:32 left in the second quarter to break a 25-25 tie, and the Black Bears (13-14, 9-4 America East) closed the half on a 9-0 run to cruise past the host Great Danes (9-16, 5-7) at Albany, New York.

Anne Simon had 17 points to lead the way for Maine, which extends its season-high winning streak to five. Maddy McVicar added 14 points for the Black Bears, while Maeve Carroll tossed in 13 and Saar finished with 12.

Amanda Kantzy was the top scorer for Albany with 12 points.

MAINE MARITIME 71, UMF 57: Lauren Plissey and Melinda Odgen scored 20 points apiece to pace the Mariners (20-4, 12-1 NAC) past the Beavers (12-12, 9-4) in Castine.

UMaine-Farmington’s Alex Bessey was the game-high scorer with 24 points. She also had six rebounds and four steals. McKenna Brodeur added 17 points for the Beavers.

Plissey notched a double-double for Maine Maritime, adding 13 rebounds to her 20-point scoring output.

BASEBALL

WINTHROP 9, MAINE 4: The Eagles (2-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the second game of a three-game series against the Black Bears (0-2) in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Colby Emmertz scored in the top of the first inning for Maine on a Joe Bramanti sac fly. He scored again on a single from Bramanti in the top of the fifth. Hernen Sardinas drove home Jordan Glazer with a single in the fifth, and Carlos Linares with a double in the top of the ninth inning.

Cale Gibson hit 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. C.J. Conrad racked up three RBI for Winthrop.

« Previous

filed under: