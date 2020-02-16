If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/. Buy this Photo

Mystery photo for February 9, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

We had several dozen people correctly identify the artwork on the fence at 5 Lincoln Drive in Lewiston. Many said they enjoy watching for the changes as the property owner, Richard Poissonnier, creates timely creations for the majority of holidays throughout the year. Our winner, Rachel Turcotte, of Auburn, had no problem identifying where it is as Poissonnier is her brother. She said he is retired and believes that his hobby was most likely passed down from their father who was an avid woodworker.

 

