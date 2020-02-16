We had several dozen people correctly identify the artwork on the fence at 5 Lincoln Drive in Lewiston. Many said they enjoy watching for the changes as the property owner, Richard Poissonnier, creates timely creations for the majority of holidays throughout the year. Our winner, Rachel Turcotte, of Auburn, had no problem identifying where it is as Poissonnier is her brother. She said he is retired and believes that his hobby was most likely passed down from their father who was an avid woodworker.

