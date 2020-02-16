LEWISTON — New Ventures Maine will offer a personal money management series of workshops in April at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College designed to discover your money personality, sharpen your money skills and share up-to-date resources to make life a little easier.

My Money Works is a four-part series and is tuition-free, with Chris Morin as the workshop facilitator.

The first class is a fun way to get people comfortable talking about money. The series covers debt and credit management, budgeting and planning for retirement. The class is open to individuals and couples of all ages and incomes. Anyone who is interested in planning for and building a better relationship with money is welcome.

Pre-registration is required. The series starts on Tuesday, April 28 and runs for four Tuesdays, ending on May 19. The hours are 5:30 to 8:00 pm. Call with questions, or to register contact [email protected], 753-6531.

