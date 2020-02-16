NORTH READING, Mass. & Norway – John M. Ingersoll, 74, of North Reading, Mass. and Norway formerly of Melrose, Mass. died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.Born in Mechanicsburg, Pa. on Oct. 15, 1945, he was the son of the late Norman and Leticia (Walkins) Ingersoll.Mr. Ingersoll was a graduate of Melrose High School and had attended Pennsylvania State University. He served in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam era; he was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Invasion of the Bay of Pigs. Mr. Ingersoll retired from the City of Melrose as the Superintendent of the Water & Sewer Department. He was a past President of the Melrose School & Municipal Employee Federal Credit Union and a member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Melrose. Mr. Ingersoll enjoyed boating and fishing, his fleet of tractors and cars, gardening and spending time at his small farm in Maine where he and his wife rescued horses and other farm animals He also was dedicated with his wife to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs in need in Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Puerto Rico. He was a devoted, loving husband and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.He was the husband of Patricia (Christopher) Ingersoll and the late Sandra (McCutchen) Ingersoll. Mr. Ingersoll was the father of Kirk Ingersoll and his wife Jessica of Georgia; and Staci Hayes and her husband Bryan of Alabama. He was the brother of Ann Crawley of South Carolina and Nora Nicholas of Pennsylvania. Mr. Ingersoll is also survived by his three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributionsmay be made to the:Wyoming MasonicLodge A.F. & A.M.326 Main St.Melrose, MA 02176

